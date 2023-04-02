NBA playoff and play-in scenarios for Sunday, April 2

We’ve reached the last week of the regular season in the NBA and that means playoff and play-in tournament scenarios will be the focus for many teams around the league. Here’s a look at what teams can clinch a spot in the postseason on Sunday, April 2.

The most notable team on Sunday’s list is the New York Knicks, who can clinch a playoff spot if they defeat the Washington Wizards. The Knicks made a splashy move in free agency to land Jalen Brunson and then did not trade for Donovan Mitchell, but appear to be headed for the playoffs anyway. Julius Randle’s injury is concerning, but getting any extra week for him to heal is crucial if New York wants to make a run.

The Sacramento Kings have clinched a playoff spot but can clinch the Pacific Division Sunday with a win or a Phoenix Suns loss. This has been a banner season for the Kings, as they snapped the longest active playoff drought in the NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors should all be in the play-in tournament but they can solidify their spots there based on Sunday’s results. The Hawks are locked into a play-in spot if they win, the Nets win, the Wizards lose and Toronto loses. The Bulls would be locked into the play-in tournament if they win, Brooklyn wins, Washington loses, Indiana loses and Orlando loses. The Raptors are in the play-in if they win and Brooklyn wins. They would also be in the play-in if they lose as long as Indiana, Washington and Orlando lose. Basically, the East playoff picture is about to be set in the coming days.