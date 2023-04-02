 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The LSU-Iowa women’s national championship game turned into a ref show

Welcome to the new fans of the game here to watch Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. You’re getting a big game from the stripes instead.

By Collin Sherwin
Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts during the first half against the LSU Lady Tigers during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

You may have thought you were going to watch Iowa’s Caitlin Clark battle Angel Reese in what is perhaps the most anticipated women’s basketball game in history.

Instead you got a big dose of Lisa Jones, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh, and Michol Murray; the three referees selected to officiate the 2023 NCAA national championship game between No. 3 LSU and No. 2 Iowa.

For context, 30 total personal fouls were called in the LSU-Virginia Tech semifinal game, and 38 were called in the Iowa-South Carolina semifinal game. At halftime of the championship game, the officiating crew has already called 21 personal fouls — 12 on LSU and nine on Iowa.

The sports world — commentators, fans, and athletes alike — have chimed in on the questionable officiating in this game on Twitter. Clark and Reese both now head into the half in foul trouble.

More From DraftKings Nation