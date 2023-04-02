The LSU-Iowa women’s national championship game turned into a ref show

You may have thought you were going to watch Iowa’s Caitlin Clark battle Angel Reese in what is perhaps the most anticipated women’s basketball game in history.

Instead you got a big dose of Lisa Jones, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh, and Michol Murray; the three referees selected to officiate the 2023 NCAA national championship game between No. 3 LSU and No. 2 Iowa.

For context, 30 total personal fouls were called in the LSU-Virginia Tech semifinal game, and 38 were called in the Iowa-South Carolina semifinal game. At halftime of the championship game, the officiating crew has already called 21 personal fouls — 12 on LSU and nine on Iowa.

The sports world — commentators, fans, and athletes alike — have chimed in on the questionable officiating in this game on Twitter. Clark and Reese both now head into the half in foul trouble.

These refs out here bout to foul LSU whole team out. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 2, 2023

This is a TERRIBLE call for Angel’s 2nd foul man…… pic.twitter.com/mqb4D9u3tQ — AJ King (@allday_ajking) April 2, 2023