Live updates from Wrestlemania 39 Night 2

The WWE has taken over southern California this weekend for its marquee event of the year with Wrestlemania 39 coming live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The two-night event will kick off tonight with Night 1 beginning at 8 p.m. ET and streaming on Peacock.

Wrestlemania is the company’s biggest show of the year and will be a two-night event for a fourth year in a row. Everything from high-stakes title fights to grudge matches to celebrity showcases are on the card for this year’s show as the worldwide audience will be treated to a grand spectacle. And there will be an added flare to this year’s show with its Hollywood theme in the greater Los Angeles area.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by the epic main event showdown featuring undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns putting his belts on the line against Cody Rhodes. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering you a chance to win DK Dollars by answering questions about the this showdown in a $25,000 free-to-play pool.

Other title matches included Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending against Asuka and Intercontinental Champion Gunther taking on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple-threat match. We’ll also get Finn Balor vs. Edge in Hell in a Cell and Brock Lesnar clashing with the giant Omos.

We’ll keep track of tonight’s show and offer our thoughts below.

6:46 p.m. ET: The Tribal Chief is in the building.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell match)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya/Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green/Sonya Deville (Women’s Wrestlemania Showcase match)