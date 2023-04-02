LSU women’s basketball wins national championship over Iowa

The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team have earned their first national title with a 102-85 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday.

This is head coach Kim Mulkey’s fourth national championship, the first three of which were with Baylor, making her the first women’s basketball head coach to win national championships at two different programs.

LSU was led by Alexis Morris with 21 points and LaDazhia Williams with 20 in the win. They held Caitlin Clark to 30 points after back-to-back 41-point games from the Iowa guard. Angel Reese led the Tigers with 10 rebounds.

The Tigers were 64.7% from the three-point line and 54.3% from the field. The game suffered from poor refereeing on both sides of the ball. Iowa has yet to win a national title, but Clark will return for her senior year next year to give the Hawkeyes another chance.

LSU turned their program around from a 9-13 season in 2020-21. They defeated Hawai’i and Michigan in the first two rounds, took down Utah and Miami in the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight, and defeated Virginia Tech in the Final Four.