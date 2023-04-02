Angel Reese named Most Outstanding Player of 2023 NCAA Women’s Championship

The LSU Tigers thumped the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 in the 2023 national championship game, and Tigers forward Angel Reese was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. Reese had a double-double in the title game, scoring 15 points and hauling in 10 rebounds while dishing out five assists and grabbing three steals.

Reese secured a double-double in every game of the tournament, with at least 13 points in every game and at least 11 rebounds in every game. She had 24 and 12 in the national semifinals win over Virginia Tech.

Reese had a strong tournament, but there is an argument to be made that this was Caitlin Clark’s tournament, in spite of coming up short. She scored 30 points and dished out eight assists in the title game. She had back-to-back 41-point games the two contests prior, with a 41/10/12 triple double in the Elite Eight. She scored at least 26 points in each game and carried her team to victory over undefeated South Carolina, among others. But, it was not too bad as her Hawkeyes came up short in the end.

Notably, both women will be back next season, which should only heat up this burgeoning rivalry.