Angel Reese hits Caitlin Clark with John Cena “you can’t see me” taunt [Video]

Both the NCAA Women’s Tournament national championship game and Wrestlemania 39 are taking place on Sunday and the two world’s somewhat converged.

In the closing moments of LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa, Tiger star forward Angel Reese hit Hawkeye star guard Caitlin Clark with John Cena’s “you can’t see me” taunt. Take a look.

Angel Reese hit Caitlin Clark with the John Cena celebration pic.twitter.com/BO32fmpg8Q — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 2, 2023

That’s one way to stamp winning a natty for your team.

Reese and Clark were two of the top stars of this tournament and both have certainly let their opponents know it while dominating throughout the month of March. Reese has regularly hit opponents with the “too small” taunt, while Clark herself has done the “you can’t see me” taunt on a few occasions herself.

Caitlin Clark hit the "You can't see me" after her sixth 3 pic.twitter.com/gIUOoqZiot — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) March 27, 2023

Clark in particular captivated the nation on Friday with a 41-point performance against reigning national champion South Carolina. LSU players like Alexis Morris took umbrage with Clark’s “disrespectful” defense by intentionally leaving South Carolina players open and made it a point to one up the Iowa star on Sunday. And that manifested itself in the closing moments as LSU was poised to cut down the nets.

Both Reese and Clark will return to their respective squads next season, so we could be seeing them clashing again a year from now.