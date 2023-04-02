Report: Endeavor nearing purchase of WWE

As the WWE prepares to wrap up its marquee Wrestlemania weekend in the Los Angeles area, the long-rumored sale of the company could be imminent.

Alex Sherman of CNBC reported on Sunday that the Endeavor Group is close to purchasing the WWE and a deal could be announced as early as Monday. Owned by Ari Emanuel, Endeavor is the parent company of UFC and would own 51% of the WWE with a potential sale. Emanuel would act as chief executive while current majority shareholder Vince McMahon would serve as executive chairman.

Speculation over the company’s sale have ramped up over the past few months with McMahon’s return in January for this specific reasons. A handful of suitors were reported as potential buyers, including Comcast, the parent company of NBC Universal and the Saudi Arabia Investment Funds.

We obviously will now wait to see if the company will confirm this following Wrestlemania. Chief content officer Paul Levesque, better known by his wrestling persona Triple H, will speak to the media in a media scrum following Sunday’s show.