Marvel releases trailer for Secret Invasion, premiers June 21 on Disney+ [VIDEO]

Sunday presented a huge sports day with the NCAA Women’s National Championship game and the second night of Wrestlemania. Not to be outdone, Marvel released its latest trailer for Secret Invasion. This Disney+ show is scheduled to drop on June 21 so there is still plenty of time to learn more about the crisis facing the Avengers and Nick Fury.

The new trailer for ‘SECRET INVASION’ has been released.



The series premieres on June 21 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/eEt723GYMa — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 3, 2023

Secret Invasion is the next television chapter for Phase 5. The plot for the show will surround former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury as well as Talos, the Skrull that we met during Captain Marvel. The time frame for this show will be set post-Infinity War. It is scheduled to be a six-episode series that covers the long-term invasion of the shapeshifting Skrulls to Earth.

Fury had previously been in outer space after the fall of Shield. He seems to be the focal point of this mini-series while we get more information about the Skrulls. In Captain Marvel, they were painted in a more peaceful light, so it will be interesting to see what happens with the Invasion and how it changes the state of the MCU.