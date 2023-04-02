Wrestlemania 39: Final results from Night 2 of annual spectacle

Night 2 of Wrestlemania 39 came live on Saturday from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The final night of the two-night event was monumental and filled with action and drama up and down the card.

In possibly the greatest Wrestlemania main event of all time, Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match was filled with plenty of near falls that left everyone on the edge of their seats. It seemed like Rhodes had the match won before Solo Sikoa interfered and allowed for the Tribal Chief to retain.

There were no title changes on Night 2. Gunther defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a hard-hitting banger of a bout to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair also retained, defeating Asuka in the middle of the show.

We also got Brock Lesnar taking down Omos in the opener and Edge defeating Finn Balor inside of Hell in a Cell.

Here are the full results from Night 2 of Wrestlemania 39:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Winner: Roman Reigns via pinfall

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell match)

Winner: Edge via pinfall

Snoop Dogg vs. The Miz

Winner: Snoop Dogg via pinfall

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Winner: Bianca Belair via pinfall

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Winner: Gunther via pinfall

Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya/Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green/Sonya Deville (Women’s Wrestlemania Showcase match)

Winner: Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler via submission

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Winner: Brock Lesnar via pinfall