Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 2023 Zurich Classic

The 2023 Zurich Classic continues into Friday with a new format in the team event. After Thursday’s best-ball play, Round 2 will see golfers play in foursomes. Also known as alternate shot, the team members will take turns alternating strokes on the same ball on each hole. If one golfer tees off, his teammate will take the next shot, and so on.

The 2022 champions, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, returned to the field to go for a second win at TPC Louisiana. They entered the week as the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:20 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Zurich Classic on Friday.