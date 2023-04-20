Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 2023 Zurich Classic

The 2023 Zurich Classic continues into Friday with a new format in the team event. After Thursday’s best-ball play, Round 2 will see golfers play in foursomes. Also known as alternate shot, the team members will take turns alternating strokes on the same ball on each hole. If one golfer tees off, his teammate will take the next shot, and so on.
The 2022 champions, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, returned to the field to go for a second win at TPC Louisiana. They entered the week as the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:20 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Zurich Classic on Friday.
2023 Zurich Classic Round 2 Tee Times
|Time
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|9:20 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kyle Stanley
|Ricky Barnes
|Derek Ernst
|Robert Garrigus
|9:20 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jonas Blixt
|David Lingmerth
|Kelly Kraft
|Kevin Tway
|9:31 AM
|Tee No. 1
|John Daly
|David Duval
|Henrik Norlander
|Luke List
|9:31 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Martin
|Chesson Hadley
|Eric Cole
|Sam Saunders
|9:42 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Charley Hoffman
|Nick Watney
|Harry Higgs
|Austin Smotherman
|9:42 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Steve Stricker
|Zach Johnson
|Luke Donald
|Edoardo Molinari
|9:53 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Hank Lebioda
|Tyler Duncan
|Brice Garnett
|Greyson Sigg
|9:53 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Cantlay
|10:04 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Trainer
|Chad Ramey
|S.Y. Noh
|Michael Kim
|10:04 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Montgomery
|Kurt Kitayama
|Denny McCarthy
|Joel Dahmen
|10:15 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Callum Shinkwin
|Matt Wallace
|MJ Daffue
|Erik van Rooyen
|10:15 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brian Stuard
|Russell Knox
|Wyndham Clark
|Beau Hossler
|10:26 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Wu
|Justin Lower
|Byeong Hun An
|S.H. Kim
|10:26 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Thomas Detry
|Victor Perez
|Vincent Norrman
|Matthias Schwab
|10:37 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Stevens
|Max McGreevy
|Ben Taylor
|Callum Tarren
|10:37 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Doug Ghim
|Kramer Hickok
|Ryan Gerard
|Ben Griffin
|10:48 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Baddeley
|Harrison Endycott
|Greg Chalmers
|Cameron Percy
|10:48 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Will Gordon
|Davis Thompson
|Carl Yuan
|Tyson Alexander
|10:59 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Carson Young
|Akshay Bhatia
|Harry Hall
|10:59 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sean O'Hair
|Brandon Matthews
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|1:35 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Palmer
|Scott Piercy
|Bill Haas
|Jonathan Byrd
|1:35 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Stadler
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Grayson Murray
|Wesley Bryan
|1:46 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Taylor Moore
|Doc Redman
|Sam Ryder
|1:46 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Chappell
|Jason Dufner
|D.J. Trahan
|Chad Collins
|1:57 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Keith Mitchell
|Sungjae Im
|Justin Suh
|Sahith Theegala
|1:57 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Mark Hubbard
|Ryan Brehm
|Ryan Armour
|Jim Herman
|2:08 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Billy Horschel
|Sam Burns
|Tom Hoge
|Harris English
|2:08 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Stallings
|Trey Mullinax
|Adam Hadwin
|Nick Taylor
|2:19 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Collin Morikawa
|Max Homa
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|2:19 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Brendon Todd
|Scott Brown
|Richy Werenski
|2:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Hayden Buckley
|J.J. Spaun
|Nick Hardy
|Davis Riley
|2:30 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Troy Merritt
|Robert Streb
|Austin Cook
|Andrew Landry
|2:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Robby Shelton
|Lee Hodges
|Michael Gligic
|Taylor Pendrith
|2:41 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Paresh Amin
|Michael Thompson
|Matti Schmid
|Dylan Frittelli
|2:52 PM
|Tee No. 1
|D.A. Points
|Jimmy Walker
|Joseph Bramlett
|Brandon Wu
|2:52 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sung Kang
|Sangmoon Bae
|David Lipsky
|Aaron Rai
|3:03 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Fabián Gómez
|Augusto Núñez
|Cody Gribble
|Paul Haley II
|3:03 PM
|Tee No. 10
|William McGirt
|Chris Stroud
|Andrew Novak
|Trevor Cone
|3:14 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Roy
|Brent Grant
|Trevor Werbylo
|Tano Goya
|3:14 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Austin Eckroat
|Zecheng Dou
|Zac Blair