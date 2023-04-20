Sevilla vs. Manchester United: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Europa League match

Manchester United will pay a visit to La Liga side Sevilla FC on Thursday afternoon as the two teams get the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie underway. The sides are tied 2-2 after the first leg at Old Trafford and with the away goals rule no longer active in UEFA competitions, it’s a simple win-or-go-home situation for both teams. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sevilla v. Manchester United

Date: Thursday, April 20

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Sevilla: +265

Draw: +265

Manchester United: +100

Moneyline pick: Manchester United +100

Man United have been having a fantastic season as they now sit in third place in the Premier League, poised to make an appearance in Champions League next season. They’ve only lost once in their last five league matches as they’ve gradually climbed the table, led by Marcus Rashford with 15 goals and four assists on the season.

After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, the Red Devils should be brimming with confidence despite giving up two late goals to the visitors. Sevilla went down 2-0 in the first half after a Marcel Sabitzer brace, but thanks to two own goals in the 84th and 90th minutes, they were able to equalize the match and leave Old Trafford on level pegging.

Sevilla have been having a rough go in La Liga as they currently sit in 13th place and will likely not be back in European competition next season as they sit 12 points out of fifth place in the table. They’ve been fairly inconsistent this season in both league play and European play as they squeaked past Turkish side Fenerbahce with a 2-1 aggregate score in the round of 16.

Man U has never beaten Sevilla through five matches across all competitions, but the Red Devils are the superior team at the moment despite suffering a whole slew of injuries. They’ll be without Marcus Rashford (strain), Bruno Fernandes (red card), and Raphael Varane (muscle injury) among others, but they have a ton of depth and should see solid performances from the likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial. Take the visitors to get the win and advance to the semifinal round.