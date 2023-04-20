How the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League semifinal bracket is shaping up

UEFA Europa League quarterfinal play wraps up Thursday with all eight teams in action at the same time. Two of the matchups are tied on aggregate heading into the second leg, while the other two are just one-goal differences. That makes for an exciting second leg where any number of possibilities exist for the semifinal stage.

Here’s a look at which teams have qualified for the semifinal round and how the matchups will look.

Who is in Europa League semifinal round?

TEAMS QUALIFIED: Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla, Juventus

Quarterfinal results

AS Roma vs. Feyenoord (Feyenoord lead 1-0 on aggregate)

Despite Roma putting up 17 shots in the opening leg, it was Feyenoord who got the lone goal of the match. The Dutch side just need a draw to advance to the semifinal round.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Leverkusen win 5-2 on aggregate)

Update: It was all Leverkusen in the second leg with a 4-1 win to secure an easy aggregate victory. The Bundesliga side had seven shots on target in this clinical performance.

Florian Wirtz rescued the opening leg for the Bundesliga side with a late goal in the first leg, leaving everything to play for in the second leg. Union Saint-Gilloise is in a heated domestic league battle as well, so the focus might not completely be there.

Sevilla vs. Manchester United (Sevilla win 5-2 on aggregate)

Update: Man United’s injury issues were too much to overcome for the Red Devils, who got blasted 3-0 by Sevilla in the second leg. The La Liga side, which has dominated the Europa League for a while, will go to the semifinal.

It looked like Man United were on their way to a resounding victory after Marcel Sabitzer hit home two early goals in the first leg. Unfortunately, Man United put two own goals in the net as well to level this tie heading into the second leg. It’s all to play for, which is when unexpected events can have an outsized impact on the game.

Sporting CP vs. Juventus (Juventus win 2-1 on aggregate)

Update: Juventus did give up a penalty to Sporting which cut into the aggregate lead but the Serie A side managed to hold on and will now face Sevilla in the semifinal.

Juve are solely focused on Europa League after a big points deduction rendered their Serie A campaign largely moot. We’ll see if they can maintain their edge on Sporting, who have also fallen off in league play. This is a big tie for both clubs.