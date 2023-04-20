How to watch 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide, TV and online live stream

LIV Golf heads down under this week for LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Course in Adelaide, Australia. Following Brooks Koepka’s win at LIV Orlando and second-place finish at the Masters, he is the favorite heading into the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Both Koepka and Joaquin Niemann have odds set at +1100 to win.

The tournament will tee off in its signature shotgun start on Friday, April 21. Golfers will play 54 holes and wrap up on Sunday, April 23. Like every LIV event, there will be no cut.

Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith are both at +1200 to win, and Phil Mickelson is set at +6500 after an impressive Sunday performance at Augusta.

LIV Golf Adelaide

Tournament dates: April 21-April 23 in Australia, April 20-22 in USA

Shotgun start time: 10:15 p.m. Thursday, April 20 (USA Eastern Time)

TV coverage: The CW Network

Live stream: DAZN or DAZN apps

To watch LIV Golf Adelaide on DAZN, you’ll need a subscription. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

If you’re not a DAZN subscriber, you can watch the action online via the tour’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, or on the Official LIV Golf website.