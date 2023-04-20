How Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return impacts the Padres’ World Series odds

The San Diego Padres are off to a slow start to begin the 2023 season. They’ve had a tough slate of games to open the new campaign and find themselves 8-10 heading into their game against the Atlanta Braves on April 18.

The good news is that they haven’t been at full strength. They have been missing SP Joe Musgrove, RPs Robert Suarez and Drew Pomeranz, RF David Dahl and CF Adam Engel to injuries and RF Fernando Tatis Jr. due to a suspension. The latter is set to join San Diego on Thursday, April 20, as the team begins a four-game divisional set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Updated World Series odds as of April 19th

Braves +550 Yankees +750 Mets +800

Dodgers +850 Astros +850 Rays +1000

Padres +1000 Blue Jays +1200 Cardinals +1900

Brewers +2000 Twins +2200 Guardians +2200

How Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return impacts World Series odds

Tatis is expected to provide an instant boost to the Padres’ batting order. He should slot in as the team’s starting right fielder, and manager Bob Melvin has hinted that he could hit leadoff regularly. Tatis Jr. will see some new faces around him as Xander Bogaerts and Juan Soto add firepower alongside former infieldmate Manny Machado.

Per the terms of his suspension, Tatis was able to partake in Spring Training games as well as a Minor League rehab stint. He absolutely demolished the ball in his brief Minors appearance, hitting a whopping .515 with two doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBI. Sure, it was against Triple-A pitching, but those numbers are still impressive, especially after missing an entire season. He is a well-rounded player and has the talent to change the course of San Diego’s sluggish start to the season. If he can stay healthy and continue his momentum, we should see the Padres' odds for a World Series title only increase.