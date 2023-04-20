Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Nets Game 3 on Thursday

After winning the first two games of their Eastern Conference first round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to take an imposting 3-0 lead tonight when the series shifts to Brooklyn. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will air on TNT. The 76ers won Game 1 by a score of 121-101 before winning Game 2 by a score of 96-84.

The only notable injury is Philadelphia’s Jaden McDaniels, who is questionable due to a non-COVID illness.

The 76ers at 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total sits at 209.5. On the moneyline, the 76ers are -195 while the Nets are +165.

76ers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -4.5

After winning by 20 in the first game of the series, the 76ers stumbled a bit in Game 2 of the series, as they were trailing at halftime before Tyrese Maxey (33 points) went nuclear in the second half. This spread reflects that stumble along with the series moving back to Brooklyn, as the 76ers are nowhere near the favorites they were in the first two games of the series (-8.5 and -10, respectively). I’m taking advantage of that, as the 76ers have proven that they’re a significantly better team than the Nets. The 76ers survived an off night from James Harden (eight points, seven assists) in the last game thanks to strong games from Maxey and Tobias Harris (20 points, 12 rebounds). I’m expecting Harden to come back with vengeance tonight. Take Philly to win and cover to get a 3-0 series lead.

Over/Under: Under 209.5

The total has yo-yo’ed through the first two games of the series, as these two teams easily cleared the over of 214 in Game 1 before breezing under the total of 213.5 in Game 2. While I don’t think this game will as low-scoring as Game 2, I’m betting on defense winning out since Brooklyn has yet to prove it can regularly score against Philadelphia’s stifling defense.