Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Warriors Game 3 on Thursday

The Golden State Warriors are heading back to the Bay Area with their backs against the wall after dropping the first two games of their Western Conference first round matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff for Game 3 is set for 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

The Warriors are entering tonight’s game a little banged up, as Gary Payton II (illness), Jordan Poole (ankle) and Andrew Wiggins (right shoulder) are all questionable, while Draymond Green is suspended for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in Game 2. Sabonis is listed as questionable for the Kings for the sternum contusion but is expected to play.

The Warriors enter tonight’s game as 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total sits at 240. The Warriors are -250 favorites on the moneyline, while the Kings are at +210.

Kings vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +6

While the Warriors had the best home ATS record in the NBA during the regular season, the Kings had the best road ATS record in the regular season and are on a different level right now. While the Warriors, who are facing 0-2 series hole for the first time of the Stephen Curry era, will likely come out hot in front of a raucous Chase Center crowd, Green’s absence will loom large, as the Kings and De’Aaron Fox (who won the NBA’s inaugural Mr. Clutch Award) get better as the game goes on. Take Sacramento to cover this number.

Over/Under: Over 240

Green’s absence should loom large here as well, as he’s not only the heart and soul of the Warriors defense, but is also a bit of a black hole when it comes to scoring. Whether the Warriors choose to replace Green with Poole or Donte DiVincenzo, it’ll be a change that will results in more offense for both teams. Even on a high total, take the over.