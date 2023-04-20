Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Clippers Game 3 on Thursday

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers resume their first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs Thursday with Game 3 in Los Angeles. The Clippers surprised the Suns in Game 1, but Phoenix came roaring back in Game 2 to level the series before a change in scenery.

Cameron Payne is questionable for Phoenix with a back issue. Paul George remains out for the Clippers.

The Suns are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 226.5. Phoenix is -150 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is +130.

Suns vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -3

Phoenix was struggling to match the Clippers offensively for much of the first half in Game 2, specifically Kawhi Leonard. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker finally turned things on in the second quarter and eventually cruised to a big win in the second half. Now, the Suns would like to take homecourt advantage back. Even with Leonard having a strong showing in the playoffs, the supporting cast is too inconsistent to bank on. Take the Suns, who were 11-8 ATS this year as the road favorite, to get the job done Thursday.

Over/Under: Over 226.5

The first game went slightly under this total, and the second game went over. The regular season series is not really good to look at for trends, since each game had some type of personnel difference from the current iteration of these teams. The Suns should continue to improve offensively, while the Clippers know they’ll need more from Leonard at home. This number is low enough where one strong quarter can help push the total over. Take the over here, especially as both teams continue to figure each other out.