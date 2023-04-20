Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s NBA playoff games

The 2023 NBA playoffs roll on with three Game 3s Thursday evening. The 76ers and Kings will look to go up 3-0 on the Nets and Warriors, respectively, while the Suns and Clippers will both look to gain the edge with that series tied 1-1. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for Thursday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry over 4.5 3-pointers vs. Kings (-125)

The Warriors have their backs against the wall but they’re returning home for Game 3 in a place they’ve been wildly successful this season. Curry, who is coming off a rough performance from deep in Game 2, will want to put the team on his back in this must-win game. Look for the Golden State point guard to dazzle from the perimeter in front of the home crowd and will his team to a victory over Sacramento.

Kevin Durant over 5.5 assists vs. Clippers (+100)

After going for 11 assists in a Game 1 loss, Durant tallied just five assists in the Game 2 victory. His shot total went up from 15 to 19, and it’s clear the Suns are still trying to find the right balance for Durant in this offense. The forward still managed to get five assists, which means he’s still moving the ball well despite looking to get more shots. At plus money, the over on this line is intriguing with the prospect of the Clippers putting more defensive attention on Durant in Game 3.

Joel Embiid over 30.5 points vs. Nets (-110)

The 76ers big man hasn’t topped this mark in either game so far this series, but this is the spot for him to assert his dominance and cement Philadelphia as a true title contender. Embiid has surely heard the doubters regarding this team, and dropping a road game here would only increase that noise. Look for him to finally break out from a scoring standpoint and impose his will on Brooklyn’s frontcourt players.