NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday’s playoff games

We’ve got three crucial Game 3s on Thursday’s NBA slate, and there are actually plenty of strong value plays to add in DFS lineups for the day’s contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Torrey Craig, Phoenix Suns, $4,700

Craig is getting decent minutes as a starter in Phoenix’s star-studded lineup, and he’s actually delivering big numbers. The forward has topped 30 DKFP in both games so far this series, and looks primed to have yet another solid showing in Game 3. Craig’s ability to hit the triple has been important in this series, as he gets great looks when defenses close in on Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Look for Craig to keep up his strong play tonight.

The matchup is tough for Sharpe, but he’s produced 20+ DKFP in both games so far this series. At this price point, it’s hard to pass up on that level of production. The Nets will need someone to hold their own on the interior, and Sharpe is getting enough rotation minutes to be in consideration. If he starts strong, he could see extended playing time. At the current price, he’s a bargain play.

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors, $4,300

After four 36+ DKFP performances to close out the regular season, DiVincenzo has fallen off in the first two games against the Kings. He’s set to get more playing time in Game 3 with Draymond Green out. The Warriors are facing other backcourt health issues with Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II listed as questionable. Either way, Golden State needs DiVincenzo to have more pop in this contest. The matchup is favorable, and DiVincenzo has shot the ball better at home than on the road this season. Back him to rebound nicely from a down Game 2.