How to watch 76ers vs. Nets Game 3 on TV and via live stream

The No. 6 Brooklyn Nets will host their first game at Barclays Center in their first round series against the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. The Sixers took both games at home, leaving the Nets in a tough spot as they could either go down 3-0 or pull one back and keep the series close at 2-1 at home. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with all the action available to watch on TNT.

The 76ers did nearly everything right in their first two games at home and it resulted in double-digit wins both times as they got out to a 2-0 lead in the series. Tyrese Maxey had a huge performance for the Sixers in Game 2, putting up 33 points while Joel Embiid added 20 points and 19 rebounds of his own.

The Nets find themselves in a sticky situation as they look to avoid going down 3-0, and they’ll rely on guys like Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to help make that happen. Bridges put up 30 points in Game 1 while following that up with 21 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in Game 2. Johnson led Brooklyn with 28 points in Game 2, and they’ll need big performances from both of those guys if they want to secure a win in Game 3.

The 76ers come in as 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -195 on the moneyline while the Nets are +165. The point total is set at 209.5.

76ers vs. Nets

Date: Thursday, April 20

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.