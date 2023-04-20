How to watch Kings vs. Warriors Game 3 on TV and via live stream

The No. 3 Sacramento Kings will face off against the No. 6 Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their first round series on Thursday night. The Kings hold a 2-0 lead after winning both of the first two games at home as they look to take a 3-0 lead at Chase Center. Game 3 is set to tip off at 10 p.m. ET and can be watched on TNT or via livestream on Watch TNT or the TNT app.

The Kings have been the better team through the first two games, led by the likes of DeAaron Fox, who scored 38 points in Game 1 and added 24 in Game 2. Domantas Sabonis put up 24 points in Game 2 and has pulled down a total of 25 rebounds through the first two games as well. Sabonis is officially questionable due to a bruised sternum after a stomp from Draymond Green that saw the Golden State forward ejected but is expected to play.

Green was also handed a one-game suspension due to the incident and won’t be available for Game 3 at home. However, the Warriors have been very good at home all season, going 33-8 at Chase Center. They will look to get back in the series with a win in front of their home crowd. Stephen Curry has led the team in scoring through both games so far, putting up 30 points in Game 1 followed by 30 points in Game 2.

The Warriors are 6-point favorites at home, priced at -240 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Kings are +200 on the board while the point total is set at 240.

Kings vs. Warriors

Date: Thursday, April 20

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.