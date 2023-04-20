 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, April 20

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Thursday, April 20.

By Chris Landers
Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees warms up prior to the game between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in New York, New York. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Intro

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, April 20

Pitchers to stream

Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins — Maeda had his start pushed back a few days as the Twins try to manage arm fatigue in his return from Tommy John surgery. His stuff has looked just fine when he’s been out there, though, and only figures to get better the more reps he gets under his belt. Next up is a flailing Boston Red Sox offense, and while there’s some blow-up potential here if he doesn’t have the feel for his splitter, he can get you six clean innings.

Sean Manaea, San Francisco Giants — The New York Mets aren’t an ideal matchup, but Manaea is still boasting much-improved fastball velocity at around 93-94 mph and he could cruise in his pitcher-friendly home park.

Matt Strahm, Philadelphia Phillies — Strahm will probably only go for 80 pitches or so, but against the Colorado Rockies at home, that should be plenty of rope to get him through at least five innings and pick up a win. He struggled in his last outing against the Cincinnati Reds, but Great American Ballpark is a nightmare to pitch in, and he’d looked great in his first two starts.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, April 20th.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/20

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Nestor Cortes vs. Angels
Strong plays
2 Kodai Senga @ Giants
3 Patrick Sandoval @ Yankees
4 Sean Manaea vs. Mets
5 Matt Strahm vs. Rockies
Questionable
6 Kenta Maeda @ Red Sox
7 Ryne Nelson vs. Padres
8 Michael Wacha @ Diamondbacks
9 Jameson Taillon vs. Dodgers
10 Roansy Contreras vs. Reds
Don't do it
20 Griffin Canning @ Yankees
21 Luis Garcia vs. Blue Jays
22 Mike Clevinger vs. Phillies
23 Jhony Brito vs. Angels
24 Corey Kluber vs. Twins
25 Jose Berrios @ Astros
26 Johan Oviedo @ Rockies
27 Austin Gomber vs. Pirates
28 Jake Woodford vs. Diamondbacks
29 Madison Bumgarner @ Cardinals
30 Levi Stoudt vs. Rays

More From DraftKings Nation