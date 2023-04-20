Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, April 20

Intro

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, April 20

Pitchers to stream

Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins — Maeda had his start pushed back a few days as the Twins try to manage arm fatigue in his return from Tommy John surgery. His stuff has looked just fine when he’s been out there, though, and only figures to get better the more reps he gets under his belt. Next up is a flailing Boston Red Sox offense, and while there’s some blow-up potential here if he doesn’t have the feel for his splitter, he can get you six clean innings.

Sean Manaea, San Francisco Giants — The New York Mets aren’t an ideal matchup, but Manaea is still boasting much-improved fastball velocity at around 93-94 mph and he could cruise in his pitcher-friendly home park.

Matt Strahm, Philadelphia Phillies — Strahm will probably only go for 80 pitches or so, but against the Colorado Rockies at home, that should be plenty of rope to get him through at least five innings and pick up a win. He struggled in his last outing against the Cincinnati Reds, but Great American Ballpark is a nightmare to pitch in, and he’d looked great in his first two starts.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, April 20th.