Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, April 20

Thursdays are a common travel day in the MLB as teams head off to the sites of their upcoming weekend series. As such, the featured DraftKings DFS slate only consists of five games for Thursday, April 20. With so few options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Thursday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, April 20

Bryan Reynolds ($6,000)

Andrew McCutchen ($5,100)

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,000)

Connor Joe ($3,600)

The Pirates were included in this article on Wednesday and went on to take down the Colorado Rockies 14-3 to secure a sweep. Now, they return home to face Luke Weaver and the Reds. Weaver is typically a reliever and only made one start last season. This gives this group upside yet again.

The Pirates are home moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with -155 odds. The Reds are installed as the +135 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies

Trea Turner ($6,300)

Kyle Schwarber ($6,100)

Nick Castellanos ($5,300)

Bryson Stott ($3,900)

The Phillies will be at home against the Rockies, so they don’t have the added benefit of the altitude at Coors Field. Colorado will start the righty Ryan Feltner who has gotten rocked to begin the season. He heads into this game 0-2 with an 8.78 ERA and gave up five earned runs on five hits in his last start.

The Phillies are the home moneyline favorites with -225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +190 underdog, and the run total is at nine.

Josh Rojas ($4,400)

Ketel Marte ($4,300)

Corbin Carroll ($4,000)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($3,500)

The Diamondbacks present a cheaper team stack for your potential lineup. Rojas and Gurriel struggled in the team’s last game against the St. Louis Cardinals but have an advantageous matchup on Thursday. Michael Wacha is starting for the Friars and allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits in his last outing.

The Padres are the moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 odds. The Diamondbacks are +115 underdogs, and the run total is set at +115.