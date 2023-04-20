Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Cubs on Thursday, April 20

After taking two out of three against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road last weekend, the Chicago Cubs will look to bring those winning ways home when they welcome the L.A. to Wrigley Field for a four-game series that starts tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. Michael Grove (0-1, 9.00 ERA) will go for the Dodgers while Chicago counters with Jameson Taillon (0-2, 4.50).

The Dodgers are slight -105 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cubs are at -115. The total sits at 11.

Dodgers-Cubs picks: Thursday, April 20

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: C Will Smith (concussion), SP Tony Gonsolin (left ankle sprain), SP Ryan Pepiot (left oblique strain), SS Miguel Rojas (left hamstring strain)

Cubs

Out: SP Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain)

Starting pitchers

Michael Grove vs. Jameson Taillon

These two starters faced off over the weekend, with the Dodgers taking home a 2-1 walk-off win. Grove turned in his best start of the season in that game, as he allowed one run over 5.2 innings while striking out six, while Taillon struck out seven over five scoreless innings. While Grove currently boasts an unsightly ERA, he’s pitched much better than that, and currently boasts an expected ERA of 3.70. The same can be said for Taillon, who has an expected ERA of 2.80, which is nearly two pints lower than his actual ERA.

Over/Under pick

As mentioned above, the last time these two starters got together these teams combined for only three runs. While I don’t think tonight’s game will be that low-scoring, I can’t see these teams hitting this over, especially when Taillon and Grove have proven they’re better pitchers than their stats indicate. Give me the under.

Pick: Under 11

Moneyline pick

The Cubs were able to take two out of three from the Dodgers when these teams faced off over the weekend, with the Dodgers’ only win coming in the form of a walk-off hit by David Peralta in the game started between Grove and Taillon. I think Taillon and the Cubs will get their revenge today.

Pick: Cubs