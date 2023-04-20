Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Phillies on Thursday, April 20

The Colorado Rockies (5-14) will begin a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies (8-11) starting Thursday, April 20. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Colorado will start Ryan Feltner (0-2, 8.78 ERA), while Philly counters with southpaw Matt Strahm (1-1, 2.13 ERA).

The Phillies have -230 moneyline odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +195 underdogs, and the run line is set at 9.

Rockies-Phillies picks: Thursday, April 20

Injury report

Rockies

Out: SP German Marquez (forearm), SP Antonio Senzatela (knee) and CF Randal Grichuk (groin)

Phillies

Day to day: 3B Edmundo Sosa (back)

Out: SP Ranger Suarez (forearm), RP Nick Nelson (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Ryan Feltner vs. Matt Strahm

Feltner will be making his fourth appearance of the season. He has gotten rocked so far this year and has struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard. Most recently, Feltner allowed five earned runs on five hits in only 3.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners.

Strahm will be making his fourth start of the season and his fifth overall appearance. Most recently, he struggled against the Cincinnati Reds. Strahm couldn’t make it past the third inning and allowed three earned runs on two hits in 2.2 innings of work. The lefty walked three and struck out six on the way to his first loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

This is a tough run total to try and predict. On the one hand, you have a Colorado lineup that has been the definition of inconsistent, as they have scored three runs or fewer in six straight games. On the other, the pitching matchup suggests that we should see the scoreboard lit up. I’m leaning the over, but it is close.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Rockies have lost eight games in a row. The Phillies have alternated wins with losses but are coming off a much-needed series win over the Chicago White Sox. Strahm has struggled of late, but so has Falter. Philadelphia at least has some optimism from how good their lineup can be, and it should be enough to earn them a victory.

Pick: Philadelphia