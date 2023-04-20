Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II questionable for Game 3 vs. Kings

The Golden State Warriors hope to avoid a near-fatal 3-0 deficit in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs Thursday when they host the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors have struggled on the road this season but remain juggernauts at home and will now have to win two games to maintain a strong chance at winning the series.

The Warriors are already going to be without Draymond Green after his actions from Game 2 led to a suspension for this game. They’ve also listed three key players in their rotation as questionable for the contest. Here’s a look at their statuses.

Warriors Injury Report vs. Kings

Andrew Wiggins (shoulder) - questionable

Jordan Poole (ankle) - questionable

Gary Payton II (illness) - questionable

Wiggins likely has some issues as he continues to ramp up to basketball shape, though his performance in Game 2 was much better than Game 1. Poole has struggled, so clearly the ankle is bothering him more than expected. However, the Warriors would still want him on the floor especially since they’re down Green no matter what. Payton II’s status is a bit more up in the air given how illnesses can go south quickly, but I’d expect all three players to be able to suit up in Game 3.