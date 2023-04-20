Is Domantas Sabonis playing for the Kings on Thursday vs. the Warriors?

The Sacramento Kings will meet the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 Thursday with a chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, so a Kings win would essentially seal the deal here.

One player Sacramento will need in this game is Domantas Sabonis. He’s dealing with a sternum contusion after Draymond Green stomped on him trying to shake his foot loose from Sabonis’ grasp. Green was ejected and is suspended for Game 3. Here’s the latest on Sabonis’ status.

Domantas Sabonis injury updates

While he may officially be listed as questionable, head coach Mike Brown said it’s likely Sabonis suits up. The player himself has also said multiple times he plans on playing. So while the Kings and reporters may list him as questionable, this is closer to probable.

The big man is a key part of this offense, especially against this particular opponent. The Warriors lack size on the interior, which means Sabonis can dominate in the paint and feed shooters with ease when double teams arrive. He might be limited a bit with the sternum contusion but he should be able to play through any pain.