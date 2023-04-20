 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Domantas Sabonis playing for the Kings on Thursday vs. the Warriors?

The Kings C has a chest injury. We break down and update you on his status for Thursday’s game vs. Golden State.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Two
Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings reacts to being hit in the face against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 17, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings will meet the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 Thursday with a chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, so a Kings win would essentially seal the deal here.

One player Sacramento will need in this game is Domantas Sabonis. He’s dealing with a sternum contusion after Draymond Green stomped on him trying to shake his foot loose from Sabonis’ grasp. Green was ejected and is suspended for Game 3. Here’s the latest on Sabonis’ status.

Domantas Sabonis injury updates

While he may officially be listed as questionable, head coach Mike Brown said it’s likely Sabonis suits up. The player himself has also said multiple times he plans on playing. So while the Kings and reporters may list him as questionable, this is closer to probable.

The big man is a key part of this offense, especially against this particular opponent. The Warriors lack size on the interior, which means Sabonis can dominate in the paint and feed shooters with ease when double teams arrive. He might be limited a bit with the sternum contusion but he should be able to play through any pain.

