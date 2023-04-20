How to watch Lightning vs. Maple Leafs in Game 2 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Thursday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Things couldn’t have gone worse in Game 1 for Toronto. The Maple Leafs allowed four power-play goals in a 7-3 loss on Tuesday night. The Lightning stole all the momentum early on and now the Leafs won’t have Michael Bunting. The forward was suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Lightning D Erik Cernak in Game 1.

Starting goalie Ilya Samsonov was yanked after allowing six goals on 29 shots. Not all his fault, but Samsonov needs to be better and Toronto needs to show more discipline in Game 2. The Maple Leafs are favored at -170 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook. A lot of that has to do with the fact Victor Hedman is a game-time decision for Game 2. His absence could open things up for Toronto.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Lightning vs. Maple Leafs live stream

Date: Thursday, April 20

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

