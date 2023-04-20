How to watch Rangers vs. Devils in Game 2 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Thursday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Things couldn’t have gone worse in Game 1 for the Devils. The Rangers won 5-1 and were a Jack Hughes penalty shot goal away from a shutout. New Jersey was horrible on special teams, allowing two power-play goals and failing to have a shot on five power-play opportunities.

So what does New Jersey do now? The Devils need to figure out the PP and simplify their game a bit. Hughes was seen doing too much at times and there wasn’t enough patience in the offensive zone. The whole game the Devils seemed on edge and going down 2-0 in the first didn’t help. Scoring first could be key in Game 2.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Rangers vs. Devils live stream

Date: Thursday, April 20

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.