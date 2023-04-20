How to watch Jets vs. Golden Knights in Game 2 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Thursday’s matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights came out flat in Game 1, losing 5-1 in front of the hometown crowd. The Jets got great goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck, but he really wasn’t tested all that much with just 16 saves. Vegas spent most of the game in its own zone and backup goalie Laurent Brossoit allowed four goals on 30 shots. Goaltending may be an issue but the Knights need to generate more chances if they want a shot at the second round.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Jets vs. Golden Knights live stream

Date: Thursday, April 20

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.