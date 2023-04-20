 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Kraken vs. Avalanche in Game 2 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

We go over the streaming options for Kraken-Avalanche in Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Morgan Geekie of the Seattle Kraken celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of Game One in the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 18, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

ESPN will host Thursday’s matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Kraken came out and shocked the Avalanche with a 3-1 win in Game 1 on the road on Tuesday night. It was very much a matter of weathering the storm. The Avalanche outshot the Kraken 35-30 in the contest and Colorado only had two power plays. Philipp Grubauer was solid in net for Seattle, making 34 saves. The Avalanche were outhit 40-29 by the Kraken, which could play a factor later in the series on the road.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Kraken vs. Avalanche live stream

Date: Thursday, April 20
Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation