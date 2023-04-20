NFL Rookie Debut BOGO Terms and Conditions

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Number of NFTs needed to fill roster varies by contest. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at Reignmakers NFL Football NFT Game | DraftKings or http://marketplace.draftkings.com

This offer is limited to the first 6,600 2023 Rookie Debut Booster Packs that are purchased via Primary Sale between 5PM ET Thursday 4/20/23 and 5PM ET Saturday 4/29/23. For clarity, you will receive one (1) Reignmakers Football 2023 Rookie Debut Core Promo Pack ($9.99) for every two (2) Reignmakers Football 2023 Rookie Debut Booster Packs ($29.99) that you purchase via Primary Sale, unless the total number sold exceeds 6,600. The promo packs will be airdropped into your account and viewable in your portfolio by 5/1/2023 EOD or, in the event of technical difficulties, within (3) business days of the final day for qualifying purchases.