Is Lightning D Victor Hedman playing in Game 2 vs. Maple Leafs?

Tampa Bay Lightning D Victor Hedman is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is a game-time decision for Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto at 7 p.m. ET. Hedman only skated 6:35 of ice time in Game 1 before exiting. The Lightning would go on to win 7-3 and score four power-play goals.

Hedman only missed six games during the regular season and has played a ton of playoff hockey over the past decade or so, going to the Stanley Cup Final on four occasions, winning twice. Hedman’s absence would be a big blow to Tampa Bay, which upset Toronto in Game 1 to take home-ice advantage. The Lightning defeated the Maple Leafs in seven games in the 2022 playoffs.