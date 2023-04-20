Former Iowa State guard Caleb Grill told Eric Bossi of 247 Sports on Thursday that he will be transferring to Missouri for his final season of collegiate eligibility this fall. He cited the quick success of Tigers head coach Dennis Gates as a primary reason for him to finish out his career in Columbia, MO.

Missouri will be Grill’s third school as he has had himself a well journeyed college career so far. Beginning at Iowa State, the Maize, KS, native transferred to UNLV for his sophomore season and averaged 9.1 points for TJ Otzelberger’s Runnin’ Rebels. With Otzelberger taking the Iowa State job in 2021, he followed the coach back to Ames, IA. For his second stint at ISU.

Coming off the bench in 2021, he was productive as a starter this past season for the Cyclones, averaging 9.5 points and four rebounds per game. However, he would be dismissed by the program prior to the Big 12 Tournament for a “failure to meet the program’s expectations.” Grill later discussed why he was dismissed, citing mental health issues and saying something that he regrets.

Grill will join a Missouri team looking to build off a successful first-year under Gates where they made the second round of the NCAA Tournament.