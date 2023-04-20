NFL Rookie Debut Field Pass Rebate - Terms & Conditions

NFL Rookie Debut Field Pass Rebate Terms and Conditions

Rebate offer is limited to users holding a 2022 Reignmakers Football Field Pass in their portfolio as of 4/19 at 11:59:59PM ET. Field Pass rarity tier determines the rebate percentage for primary pack purchases made through 4/20/23 at 11:59:59PM ET. The highest rarity tier of field pass held equals the rebate % off primary purchases up to the number of total field passes held at any tier. Limit to 1 rebate per pass held. Rebate percentages are as follows: Core - 5%, Rare - 7.5%, Elite -10%, Legendary - 12.5%, Reignmaker - 15%. Rebates are paid out within 24 to 48 hours of 4/21/23. Rebate paid in DK Dollars. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value, are only valid for use on DraftKings, do not expire, and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings.