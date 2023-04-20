 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kawhi Leonard OUT for Game 3 vs. Suns Thursday due to knee injury

The Clippers are down both their stars in this one.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - LA Clippers v Phoenix Suns
Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 18, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard is out for Thursday’s Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns due to a knee injury, according to multiple reports. This knee injury, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, is not related to his previous ACL injury.

Leonard aggravated his knee soreness in Game 1 but still played through the pain and gave the Clippers a big win. He had a heroic effort in Game 2 as well, but ultimately did not do enough to take a 2-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Clippers, this now means they are going to be without Leonard and Paul George for Game 3.

The most likely candidates to step up for LA will be Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Norman Powell and Eric Gordon. Gordon should become more of a ball handler in this situation, although Batum might be the more natural choice given his previous roles in the NBA.

Leonard is considered day-to-day going forward and will hope to be ready for Game 4 Saturday in Los Angeles.

