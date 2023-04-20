Kawhi Leonard OUT for Game 3 vs. Suns Thursday due to knee injury

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard is out for Thursday’s Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns due to a knee injury, according to multiple reports. This knee injury, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, is not related to his previous ACL injury.

Leonard aggravated knee in Game 1, played through it in Game 2 and is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game 4 on Saturday, source tells ESPN. Injury isn't related to his previous ACL injury. https://t.co/v7mXgQLokN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2023

Leonard aggravated his knee soreness in Game 1 but still played through the pain and gave the Clippers a big win. He had a heroic effort in Game 2 as well, but ultimately did not do enough to take a 2-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Clippers, this now means they are going to be without Leonard and Paul George for Game 3.

The most likely candidates to step up for LA will be Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Norman Powell and Eric Gordon. Gordon should become more of a ball handler in this situation, although Batum might be the more natural choice given his previous roles in the NBA.

Leonard is considered day-to-day going forward and will hope to be ready for Game 4 Saturday in Los Angeles.