Jameson Taillon injury: Cubs add SP to 15-day IL due to groin strain, Javier Assad recalled

The Chicago Cubs have added starting pitcher Jameson Taillon to the 15-day IL due to a “mild or moderate” groin strain. In a corresponding move, the team has recalled Javier Assad, who will start in place of Taillon on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Taillon joins fellow starter Kyle Hendricks on the IL.

Taillon had a rough start to the year prior to his injury. In three appearances, he has an 0-2 record with a 4.50 ER. Taillon has walked four and struck out 16 in 14 innings of work. To his credit, he is coming off his best outing of the season, pitching five innings and giving up two hits against the Dodgers in his last start.

Assad is heading back to the majors. The 25-year-old has made two major league appearances this season. He blew a save and earned a loss against the Milwaukee Brewers in his 2023 debut. It didn’t get much better for Assad his next time out, as he pitched three innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits. This will be his first start of the season, and if he pitches well, he could stay in the rotation until Taillon can return.