Joel Embiid goes to locker room in Game 3 Thursday vs. Nets with back injury

Embiid has a history of postseason injuries.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets on April 17, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid went to the locker room Thursday in Game 3 agains the Brooklyn Nets after appearing to suffer a back injury. Embiid has a history of injuries in the postseason, so this is nothing new for Sixers fans. It is, however, very concerning given the timing and potential location for the injury.

Embiid is coming off a dominant showing in Game 2 with 20 points and 19 rebounds, and he likely wanted to have another massive performance here to show NBA fans the Sixers are for real this season. If this injury is significant though, it’ll be yet another instance of Philadelphia having poor luck in the postseason with injuries. We’ve already seen Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffer a back contusion, which cost him a game. Hopefully, this is nothing more than a minor issue for Embiid.

If Embiid does indeed need to sit out, Paul Reed likely becomes the main center for Philadelphia. The 76ers will tweak their offense to revolve more around James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, while Reed simply looks to fill the space Embiid left rather than make up for his insane production.

