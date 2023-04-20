 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nic Claxton tossed from Game 3 vs. 76ers after picking up second technical foul

The Nets big man has been ejected from the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brooklyn Nets v Detroit Pistons
Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on April 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton has been ejected from Game 3 Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers after picking up his second technical foul. Here’s how it all went down for Claxton, who may have done a bit too much in front of Joel Embiid after a dunk.

This has slowly turned into a ref show, as James Harden was also ejected after a somewhat controversial foul call going up against Royce O’Neale. This wasn’t even a foul, as Claxton just got a bit overzealous with his celebration. If we’re not going to let a rising prospect celebrate a little after dunking over the presumed league MVP in a home playoff game, what’s even the point of playing?

Ironically, Embiid has managed to survive this referee nonsense despite kicking at Claxton in this game earlier. The 76ers big man escaped with a Flagrant 1 foul. The officials will certainly have some explaining to do after this game, and the league might issue a statement as well in the aftermath of that explanation.

Look for Day’Ron Sharpe to close out the game in Claxton’s place.

More From DraftKings Nation