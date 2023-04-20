Nic Claxton tossed from Game 3 vs. 76ers after picking up second technical foul

Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton has been ejected from Game 3 Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers after picking up his second technical foul. Here’s how it all went down for Claxton, who may have done a bit too much in front of Joel Embiid after a dunk.

Nic Claxton has now been ejected after receiving a second technical foul



(via @ActionNetworkHQ) pic.twitter.com/xbdhQnmFwS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 21, 2023

This has slowly turned into a ref show, as James Harden was also ejected after a somewhat controversial foul call going up against Royce O’Neale. This wasn’t even a foul, as Claxton just got a bit overzealous with his celebration. If we’re not going to let a rising prospect celebrate a little after dunking over the presumed league MVP in a home playoff game, what’s even the point of playing?

Ironically, Embiid has managed to survive this referee nonsense despite kicking at Claxton in this game earlier. The 76ers big man escaped with a Flagrant 1 foul. The officials will certainly have some explaining to do after this game, and the league might issue a statement as well in the aftermath of that explanation.

Look for Day’Ron Sharpe to close out the game in Claxton’s place.