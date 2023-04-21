 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GEICO 500 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By Teddy Ricketson
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 16, 2023 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will be in Alabama for its next race. The Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, AL will host the 2023 Geico 500 on Sunday, April 23. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET on Fox. This is the 10th race of the season and the first at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The race field this week consists of 38 drivers. Barring any surprises, we should see the usual lineup this week. Kyle Larson has been on a tear this month, already notching two wins. He took the checkered flag last week at the NOCO 400 and will be back in the No. 5 this week. Ross Chastain won last year’s Geico 500, his second victory at this event and will look to make it a third on Sunday.

Joey Logano has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1000. He is followed by Ryan Blaney (+1100), Denny Hamlin (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1200), William Byron (+1400) and Chastain (+1400).

Here is the full field of drivers for Sunday’s race at Talladega.

2023 GEICO 500 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Riley Herbst 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 36
26 Zane Smith 38
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Noah Gragson 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Tyler Reddick 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 J.J. Yeley 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Austin Hill 62
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 B.J. McLeod 78
38 Daniel Suarez 99

