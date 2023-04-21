GEICO 500 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

The NASCAR Cup Series will be in Alabama for its next race. The Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, AL will host the 2023 Geico 500 on Sunday, April 23. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET on Fox. This is the 10th race of the season and the first at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The race field this week consists of 38 drivers. Barring any surprises, we should see the usual lineup this week. Kyle Larson has been on a tear this month, already notching two wins. He took the checkered flag last week at the NOCO 400 and will be back in the No. 5 this week. Ross Chastain won last year’s Geico 500, his second victory at this event and will look to make it a third on Sunday.

Joey Logano has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1000. He is followed by Ryan Blaney (+1100), Denny Hamlin (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1200), William Byron (+1400) and Chastain (+1400).

Here is the full field of drivers for Sunday’s race at Talladega.