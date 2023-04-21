NASCAR schedule for 2023 Talladega Cup, Xfinity races

NASCAR will head to Talladega Superspeedway for two races this weekend. The Truck Series is off, but the Xfinity and the Cup Series will both be in action. The Xfinity Series will run the 2023 Ag-Pro 300 on Saturday, April 23, while the Cup Series will run the 2023 Geico 500 on Sunday, April 24.

The Cup Series will have its qualifying session on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1. The race will start on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Fox. Joey Logano has the best odds to win the Geico 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +1000 and is followed by Ryan Blaney (+1100), Denny Hamlin (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1200), William Byron (+1400) and Ross Chastain (+1400).

The Xfinity Series will hold qualifying on Friday, April 21 at 5:35 p.m. ET on FS1. The race will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Austin Hill has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +400. He is followed by John Hunter Nemechek (+1100), Josh Berry (+1200), Justin Allgaier (+1400), Cole Custer (+1400) and Chandler Smith (+1400).

All times below are ET.

Friday, April 21

5:35 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live, Fox Sports app

Saturday, April 22

10:30 a.m. — Cup qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live, Fox Sports app

4:00 p.m. — Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity race — FS1, foxsports.com/live, Fox Sports app

Sunday, April 23

3:00 p.m. — GEICO 500 Cup race — Fox, foxsports.com/live, Fox Sports app