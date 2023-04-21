Breaking down the weather forecast for GEICO 500, Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega

NASCAR will head south for its races this coming weekend. The Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama will host both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series, with the Truck Series having the week off. The Xfinity Series will qualify on Friday, April 21, before racing the 2023 Ag-Pro 300 on Saturday, April 22. The Cup Series will qualify Saturday ahead of the 2023 Geico 500 on Sunday, April 23.

If the weekend can stay dry, it looks good from a weather perspective. There isn’t a rain percentage higher than 25% on any individual day, and the highs should stay in the mid to low 70s. It may not be as sunny as fans may want, but outside of the rain chance, it should

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, April 21

Hi 79°, Low 56°: Variable cloudiness, 25% chance of rain

5:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series

Saturday, April 22

Hi 71°, Low 45°: Times of clouds and sun, 9% chance of rain

10:30 a.m. ET, Cup Series

4 p.m. ET, 2023 Ag-Pro 300, Xfinity Series (113 laps, 300.58 miles)

Sunday, April 23

Hi 71°, Low 49°: Mostly cloudy, 25% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, 2023 Geico 500, Cup Series (188 laps, 500.08 miles)