NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity Series race

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will head to Alabama for its next race. The Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama will play host to this weekend’s NASCAR events. The 2023 Ag-Pro 300 race will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m. ET. The day prior, on Friday, qualifying will start at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race will air on FS1.

This race will utilize the superspeedway qualifying format. All vehicles will run a single-car, single-lap qualifier. The 10 fastest drivers will advance to the final round. They will run a new single-car, single-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be set as the fastest driver in the final round will be awarded the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Austin Hill has the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by John Hunter Nemechek (+1100), Josh Berry (+1200), Parker Kligerman (+1400), Justin Allgaier (+1400) and Cole Custer (+1400) heading into qualifying.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.