 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Chandler Smith (#16 Kaulig Racing Quick Tie Products, Inc. Chevrolet) and Chandler Smith (#16 Kaulig Racing Quick Tie Products, Inc. Chevrolet) race onto the front stretch during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 on March 4, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will head to Alabama for its next race. The Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama will play host to this weekend’s NASCAR events. The 2023 Ag-Pro 300 race will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m. ET. The day prior, on Friday, qualifying will start at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race will air on FS1.

This race will utilize the superspeedway qualifying format. All vehicles will run a single-car, single-lap qualifier. The 10 fastest drivers will advance to the final round. They will run a new single-car, single-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be set as the fastest driver in the final round will be awarded the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Austin Hill has the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by John Hunter Nemechek (+1100), Josh Berry (+1200), Parker Kligerman (+1400), Justin Allgaier (+1400) and Cole Custer (+1400) heading into qualifying.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Ag-Pro 300 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Jade Buford 5
7 Brennan Poole 6
8 David Starr 07
9 Justin Allgaier 7
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Gray Gaulding 08
12 Brandon Jones 9
13 Derek Kraus 10
14 Daniel Hemric 11
15 Jason White 13
16 Chandler Smith 16
17 Sammy Smith 18
18 Ryan Truex 19
19 John H. Nemechek 20
20 Austin Hill 21
21 Parker Chase 24
22 Brett Moffitt 25
23 Kaz Grala 26
24 Jeb Burton 27
25 Kyle Sieg 28
26 Parker Retzlaff 31
27 Jesse Iwuji 34
28 Joey Gase 35
29 Joe Graf Jr 38
30 Ryan Sieg 39
31 Ryan Ellis 43
32 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
33 Caesar Bacarella 45
34 Parker Kligerman 48
35 Jeremy Clements 51
36 C.J. McLaughlin 53
37 Dexter Stacey 66
38 74
39 Anthony Alfredo 78
40 Josh Bilicki 91
41 Josh Williams 92
42 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Nation