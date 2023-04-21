 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ag-Pro 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Lincoln, Alabama for the 2023 Ag-Pro 300. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Teddy Ricketson
Austin Hill of the Bennett Transportation Chevrolet (21) and Brandon Jones of the Menards/Jeld-Wen Windows Chevrolet (9) lead a pack of cars into turn three during the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday, April 22 with the 2023 Ag-Pro 300. Before the race Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, qualifying will take place on Friday, April 21 at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

This race will be held at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. It will utilize superspeedway qualifying. All vehicles will run a single-car, single-lap qualifier. The top 10 drivers will advance to the final round. They will run a new single-car, single-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the starting lineup. The fastest driver in the final round will win the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Austin Hill has the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by John Hunter Nemechek (+1100), Josh Berry (+1200), Parker Kligerman (+1400), Justin Allgaier (+1400) and Cole Custer (+1400) heading into qualifying.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for the 2023 Ag-Pro 300

Date: Friday, April 21
Time: 5:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list

2023 Ag-Pro 300 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Jade Buford 5
7 Brennan Poole 6
8 David Starr 07
9 Justin Allgaier 7
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Gray Gaulding 08
12 Brandon Jones 9
13 Derek Kraus 10
14 Daniel Hemric 11
15 Jason White 13
16 Chandler Smith 16
17 Sammy Smith 18
18 Ryan Truex 19
19 John H. Nemechek 20
20 Austin Hill 21
21 Parker Chase 24
22 Brett Moffitt 25
23 Kaz Grala 26
24 Jeb Burton 27
25 Kyle Sieg 28
26 Parker Retzlaff 31
27 Jesse Iwuji 34
28 Joey Gase 35
29 Joe Graf Jr 38
30 Ryan Sieg 39
31 Ryan Ellis 43
32 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
33 Caesar Bacarella 45
34 Parker Kligerman 48
35 Jeremy Clements 51
36 C.J. McLaughlin 53
37 Dexter Stacey 66
38 74
39 Anthony Alfredo 78
40 Josh Bilicki 91
41 Josh Williams 92
42 Riley Herbst 98

