Ag-Pro 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday, April 22 with the 2023 Ag-Pro 300. Before the race Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, qualifying will take place on Friday, April 21 at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

This race will be held at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. It will utilize superspeedway qualifying. All vehicles will run a single-car, single-lap qualifier. The top 10 drivers will advance to the final round. They will run a new single-car, single-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the starting lineup. The fastest driver in the final round will win the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Austin Hill has the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by John Hunter Nemechek (+1100), Josh Berry (+1200), Parker Kligerman (+1400), Justin Allgaier (+1400) and Cole Custer (+1400) heading into qualifying.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for the 2023 Ag-Pro 300

Date: Friday, April 21

Time: 5:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list