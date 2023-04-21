Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Zurich Classic

The PGA TOUR tees off the second round of the 2023 Zurich Classic, as the only team event on the circuit gets ready to halve the field.

While the first and third rounds of the event provide the lower scores via the fourball (or best ball) format, the foursomes (or alternate shot) of the second and third rounds are often the key to victory. On Friday teams will have one player tee off on the odd-numbered holes, and their partner hitting first on the even-numbered holes.

Since only one ball is played, teammates just go back-and-forth for each shot until their ball is holed.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning 12:15 p.m. ET. It should be about 2:30 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

There are 80 teams entered at the event from TPC Louisiana, and the cut line after two rounds is the top 33 teams, as well as those tied with 33rd place or better.

What is the projected cut line for the Zurich Classic as of now?

Right now the cut line is set at -8, with the leaders of Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney and Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler both at -13. But that number could drop under favorable conditions as more teams get on the course this afternoon.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

John Daly and David Duval somehow shot +8 in a best ball format yesterday, which you could probably beat with a couple months of hitting the range every day. They’re at +11 right now and will be at Hooters shortly. Collin Morikawa and Max Homa fired a -6 66 yesterday, and can still be fine for the weekend, but will need a few birdies to ensure their spot.