Full undercard for Le’Veon Bell vs. JMX cruiserweight fight

In a joint production between DAZN and the Misfits fighting series (MF & DAZN X Series 6), former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell (0-1) will strap up with British YouTuber JMX (1-0, 1 KO) in a cruiserweight bout on Friday, April 21. With XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans serving as the match venue, Bell-JMX will be the main event of an eight-bout fight card. For the X series, this is the second event on U.S. soil.

Bell was once a premiere playmaker in the NFL, earning First-team All-Pro honors in 2014. A player that has scored over 50 total touchdowns in American football’s most competitive circuit, Bell is a fantastic athlete—he showcases speed, size and strength. Still, after his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers notably came to an end (in somewhat of a self-inflicted fashion), Bell has since tried his hands in the squared circle.

In an exhibition bout, Bell delivered a glowing TKO finish over fellow former NFL running back (and future gridiron Hall-of-Famer) Adrian Peterson. From there, Bell took on his first professionally sanctioned fight, losing a unanimous decision to MMA fighter Uriah Hall. Now taking on an online content creator in his second pro fight, the 31-year-old Michigan State product stands at 6-foot-1 with a reach of 76 inches.

Transparently, JMX is an individual that I am not the most familiar with, but his online profile features content surrounding the British video gaming sphere and beyond. Birth name Joe Morris, JMX started his combat career in the octagon before taking on his first pro boxing match last October. In that fight, he scored a third round knockout of someone named “Silly Boy” Ginty via right hook at MF & DAZN X Series 2.

The tale of the tape certainly favors JMX in this bout. Towering at 6-foot-5, the 25-year-old Morris boasts a reach of 81 inches. He’ll have the advantage in every physical category except prior athletic pedigree, but remember, you can play football, baseball, basketball or soccer, but you don’t “play” boxing ...

Due to the uncertain nature of this bout and the card as a whole, DraftKings Sportsbook is not offering odds.

Full Card for Le’Veon Bell vs. JMX