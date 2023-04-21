Le’Veon Bell vs. JMX fight time, live stream, more for cruiserweight bout

A collaboration event, MF & DAZN X Series 6 is set for Friday, April 21 at XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Headlining this week’s 8-bout fight card is a Main event between former NFL All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell (0-1 pro boing record) and British YouTuber JMX (1-0, 1 KO). For the X series, this is the second event on U.S. soil.

With fight week already here, how can you tune into for Bell-JMX and the rest of MF & DAZN X Series 6?

How to watch Le’Veon Bell vs. JMX

This Friday’s fights from “The Big Easy” are slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET, while the Main event ring walks between Bell and JMX are expected (tentatively) around 9:51 p.m. ET.

With DAZN carrying the broadcasting rights for the event, the entire card will stream live on DAZN.com and the DAZN app with subscription.

Fighter history

Bell was once a premiere playmaker in the NFL, earning All-Pro honors as a running back three separate times. A dynamic player that has scored over 50 total touchdowns in the NFL, Bell is an adaptable athlete—he showcases speed, size and strength. Still, after his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers notably came to an end (among other teams), Bell has since tried his hands in the squared circle.

In emphatic fashion, Bell started his fight career by delivering a glowing TKO finish over fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson last July. Next, Bell took on his first pro fight, losing a unanimous decision to MMA fighter Uriah Hall. Now taking on a YouTuber-turned-fighter (which is becoming an increasingly saturated market) in his second pro fight, the 31-year-old former Michigan State Spartan stands at 6-foot-1 with a reach of 76 inches.

JMX is an individual that I learned about mostly from conducting research for this article. His real name is Joel Morris and he produces online content surrounding the British video gaming sphere. He started his fighting career in MMA before taking on his first pro boxing match last October. In that bout, he earned a third round KO. His opponent that day was an individual named “Silly Boy” Ginty, taking place at MF & DAZN X Series 2 in Sheffield, England.

The tale of the tape is on the side of JMX in this bout. Standing at an imposing 6-foot-5, the 25-year-old Morris has a reach of 81 inches. He’ll have the advantage in every physical parameter except prior athletic prowess, but will it be enough to suffocate the explosive Le’Veon Bell?

Fight odds

DraftKings Sportsbook is not offering odds for any fight on this card.

Full card for Le’Veon Bell vs. JMX