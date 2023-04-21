How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 32

The Premier League heads into Matchday 32 this weekend with the race at the top of the table heating up. Manchester City have been able to slowly make the gap between themselves and Arsenal smaller as the Gunners have logged two straight draws and now only lead the title race by four points. Manchester United jumped into third with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, while Forest remain in the relegation zone along with Leicester and Southampton.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

With two matches postponed due to the FA Cup semifinals this weekend, there will still be plenty of action across the league. Matchday 32 will wrap up with Newcastle taking on Tottenham in a match with huge European implications. Spurs sit in fifth place, just three points behind fourth-place Newcastle and the final Champions League berth.

A win won’t see Tottenham leapfrog them just yet as the Magpies currently have a 12-goal advantage in the differential tiebreaker, but it would certainly go a long way in keeping their hopes alive. Conversely, a win for Newcastle would be massive as it would not only see them move to six points ahead of Tottenham, but jump back into third place ahead of Manchester United. Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. ET from St. James’ Park.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 32 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 32 schedule

Friday, April 21

Arsenal vs. Southampton - 3 p.m. ET, USA

Saturday, April 22

Fulham vs. Leeds - 9:30 a.m. ET, USA

Brentford vs. Aston Villa - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Crystal Palace vs. Everton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Sunday, April 23

Bournemouth vs. West Ham - 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

Newcastle vs. Tottenham - 9 a.m. ET, USA