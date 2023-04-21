Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Hawks Game 3 on Friday

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs keeps rolling Friday as the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 of their series. The contest will tip at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Celtics once again dominated the Hawks for a 119-106 victory on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Both teams will enter Friday’s contest healthy as no players of significant note are listed on the injury report.

Boston enters the game as a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 228. The Celtics are -205 on the moneyline while the Hawks come in at +175.

Celtics vs. Hawks, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -5

Boston has won all five matchups against Atlanta this season by at least six points and even on the road, it’s hard to imagine a different outcome. The Celtics are executing on offense at a higher clip than the Hawks, outshooting them by at least 9% in both matchups. Take the C’s to cover here and put A-Town on the brink of elimination with a 3-0 lead.

Over/Under: Under 228

The under has cashed in both matchups of this series so far and barring an early offensive surge by the Hawks, it will most likely end up as the same result. Atlanta will have to put forth a better effort than 43% from the field in order to keep pace with Boston’s production. Take the under for Game 3.