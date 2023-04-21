Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3 on Friday

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues Friday as the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the New York Knicks for Game 3 of their series. The contest will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Cavs jumped all over the Knicks for a 107-90 victory on Tuesday to tie the series at 1-1.

The only player of note on the injury report is Cavs forward Cedi Osman, who is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is listed as questionable. Julius Randle, who suffered a back injury late in Game 2, is off the injury report and good to go for New York.

New York enters the game as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 211.5. The Knicks are -130 on the moneyline while the Cavaliers are +110.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -1.5

Madison Square Garden will be jumping for this matchup and one would imagine the Knicks feeding off the energy of their home crowd. New York is 45-34-4 against the spread this year and after falling flat in Game 2 on Tuesday, the team should shoot better than 36.7% from the field and get the job done. Take the Knicks to win and cover in Game 3.

Over/Under: Under 211.5

Both games have featured a team that has failed to crack 100 points. While the two teams should execute at a higher offensive pace this time around, I’d still play it safe with the under on the total.